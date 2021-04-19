Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 19th (CAE, CCCGY, CMPGY, COR, CPSI, CRL, CTG, CURI, CYAD, DIOD)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 19th:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is engaged in engineering construction while providing project contracting, survey, design and consultation, industrial manufacturing, exploitation of real estate, capital operation and logistics. The Company is also engaged in scientific research, planning, survey, design, constructing, superintending, operating and equipment manufacturing. CRCC designs and constructs plateau railway, high-speed railway, expressway, bridges, tunnels and urban track transportation projects. Its businesses are divided into four major segments, namely: construction operations; survey, design and consultancy operations; manufacturing operations; and other businesses, including real estate development and logistics services that relate to its main businesses. “

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Evercore ISI issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

