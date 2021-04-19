Analyzing Air Lease (NYSE:AL) & Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Air Lease alerts:

94.8% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Air Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Air Lease and Nesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Air Lease currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.88%. Nesco has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 42.61%. Given Air Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Nesco.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 27.48% 9.83% 2.51% Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and Nesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.02 billion 2.71 $587.12 million $5.09 9.42 Nesco $264.04 million 1.86 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -13.92

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Nesco. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Air Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Air Lease has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Air Lease beats Nesco on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned a fleet of 332 aircraft, including 236 narrowbody aircraft and 96 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.