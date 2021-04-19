Analyzing Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Cypress Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.5% of Cypress Environmental Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cypress Environmental Partners and MJ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Environmental Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.68%. Given Cypress Environmental Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cypress Environmental Partners is more favorable than MJ.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Environmental Partners 1.41% 41.51% 2.41% MJ N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cypress Environmental Partners and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Environmental Partners $401.65 million 0.06 $16.01 million $0.88 2.33 MJ $900,000.00 43.03 -$8.17 million N/A N/A

Cypress Environmental Partners has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

Cypress Environmental Partners beats MJ on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems. This segment also provides various services, such as nondestructive examination, in-line inspection support, pig tracking, survey, data gathering, and supervision of third-party contractors. The PPS segment offers hydrotesting, chemical cleaning, water transfer and recycling, pumping, pigging, flushing, filling, dehydration, caliper runs, ILI tool run support, nitrogen purging, and drying services, as well as test documentation and records retention services. The WES segment owns and operates nine water treatment facilities with ten environmental protection agency class II injection wells in the Bakken shale region of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. This segment offers treatment, recovery, separation, and disposal of waste byproducts generated during the lifecycle of an oil and natural gas well to protect the environment and drinking water. The company serves owners and operators of pipelines and other infrastructure, public utility or local distribution, pipeline construction, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and trucking companies, as well as third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Environmental Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. in March 2020. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cypress Energy Holdings, LLC.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. MJ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

