Analyzing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liquidia and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76% Dynatronics -7.94% -35.41% -9.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75 Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Liquidia currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 414.98%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 46.02%. Given Liquidia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $8.07 million 14.39 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.03 Dynatronics $53.41 million 0.32 -$3.42 million ($0.42) -2.69

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Liquidia on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. The company also provides power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, treadmills, recumbent bikes, and other related equipment. In addition, it offers therapeutic modality devices, such as electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, therapeutic lasers, shortwave diathermy, radial pulse therapy, hot and cold therapy, compression therapy, and electrodes. Further, the company provides clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, topical analgesics, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracing, paper products, athletic tapes, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician's Choice, and PROTEAM brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, hospitals, clinics, and consumers, as well as online. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

