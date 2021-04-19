Analyzing Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) & Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Scientific and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Scientific 0 4 16 1 2.86 Nephros 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boston Scientific currently has a consensus price target of $43.62, suggesting a potential upside of 7.09%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.46%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Scientific and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Scientific 36.59% 11.77% 5.57% Nephros -43.58% -36.33% -26.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Scientific and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 5.39 $4.70 billion $1.58 25.78 Nephros $10.33 million 7.50 -$3.42 million ($0.45) -17.31

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Nephros on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

