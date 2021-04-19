Analyzing Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street -1.32% -9.70% 10.30%

34.7% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street $281.05 million 2.22 $17.53 million $0.25 32.48

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accolade and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 Rimini Street 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accolade currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than Accolade.

Summary

Rimini Street beats Accolade on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

