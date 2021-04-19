Analyzing Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Asana’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $276.06 million 7.33 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -22.59 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Asana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -27.34% -47.35% -20.78% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zuora and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 3 2 0 2.17 Asana 1 4 7 0 2.50

Zuora presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential downside of 6.80%. Asana has a consensus price target of $34.09, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%. Given Asana’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than Zuora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asana beats Zuora on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations. Its products include Zuora Billing for subscription billing; Zuora RevPro, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configuring deals, pricing, and quoting in a subscription business; and Zuora Collect designed to handle the complicated function of collections associated with subscription-based businesses. The company also provides Zuora Marketplace that offers industry-specific tools and third-party applications for its customers. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, global systems integrators, management consulting firms, resellers, technology and ecosystem partners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Asana

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

