Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.01 ($74.13).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

