ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading 0.2% Higher

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 1,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 1.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.