AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading Down 34.8% This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00006100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $31.34 million and $5.62 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00062403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.61 or 0.00600943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00039348 BTC.

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

