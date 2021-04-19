APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for APA in a research note issued on Friday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APA. KeyCorp upped their price target on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Shares of APA stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. APA has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth about $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of APA by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

