APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded at Susquehanna

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of APA by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,567,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in APA by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in APA by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

