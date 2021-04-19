Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
OTCMKTS APEMY traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Aperam has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $52.58.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
