Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APEMY. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 954. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. Aperam has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.