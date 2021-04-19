Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 5.9%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares rose 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 234,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,083,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Several brokerages have commented on APHA. Pi Financial lowered shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

