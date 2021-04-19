APIX Price Tops $0.11 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. APIX has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $168,586.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.