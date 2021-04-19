AppCoins Achieves Market Cap of $47.41 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $47.41 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,321,974 coins and its circulating supply is 245,321,973 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

