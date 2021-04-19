Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s 2nd Largest Position

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,277 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

