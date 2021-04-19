Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Huntington National Bank’s Largest Position

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 81,358 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.7% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $306,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

