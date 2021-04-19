Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at ICAP

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. ICAP’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

AMAT traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.67. 804,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,435,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

