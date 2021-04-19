AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $152.00 to $162.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AptarGroup traded as high as $149.69 and last traded at $149.56, with a volume of 4314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.08.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $68,669,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

