Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Raised to $37.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

ARMK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 168.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 14.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

