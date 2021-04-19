Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Short Interest Update

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.31.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.