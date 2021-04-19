Arepacoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $317.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $135,342.28 and approximately $317.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,156,419 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.