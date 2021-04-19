Argon Trading 41.7% Lower This Week (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $1.12 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Argon has traded down 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00274212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.37 or 0.99715783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.58 or 0.00905127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.00613783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.