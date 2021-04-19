Argus Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $193.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Argus from $157.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,472. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

