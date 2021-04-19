Arion (ARION) Market Cap Reaches $91,264.26

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $91,264.26 and $89.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00274212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00024492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.37 or 0.99715783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.58 or 0.00905127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.00613783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,819,477 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

