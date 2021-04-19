Ark Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.87 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $234.38 million and $8.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011570 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,734,540 coins and its circulating supply is 128,613,643 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

