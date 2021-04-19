Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.90

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $125.90 and last traded at $125.90, with a volume of 1087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arkema S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

