Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.78.

Several research firms recently commented on AWI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,637 shares of company stock worth $2,616,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,448,000 after acquiring an additional 459,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after buying an additional 98,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $97.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

