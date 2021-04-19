Artfinity (AT) Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $822,887.15 and $10,363.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00090089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00642642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.35 or 0.06611652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040480 BTC.

About Artfinity

AT is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

Artfinity Coin Trading

