Arweave (AR) Price Tops $24.09

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $24.09 or 0.00042826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $804.64 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

