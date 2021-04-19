AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00063596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00087132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.00605328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00039443 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.