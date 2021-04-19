Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASMB. Truist lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.