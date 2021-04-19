Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ARZGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold”.

ARZGY stock remained flat at $$10.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

