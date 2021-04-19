Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.85 ($18.65).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.