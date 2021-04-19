Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ARGGY stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

