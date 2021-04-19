Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Short Interest Update

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 358,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASTC stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Astrotech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

