Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.99

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 7594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

