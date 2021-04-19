Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 19,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,215,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $66.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

