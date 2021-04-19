Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. Atlas has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

