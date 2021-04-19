AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,277 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

