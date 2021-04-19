Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 43894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

