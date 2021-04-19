Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurizon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

