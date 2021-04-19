Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading Down 5%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s share price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 5,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 1,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUTLF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

