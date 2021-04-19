Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,958 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $166.86 and a one year high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

