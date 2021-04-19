AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 1.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,412.55.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO stock traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,507.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $965.25 and a one year high of $1,499.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,327.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,213.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.