AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,562.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,412.55.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,495.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a one year low of $965.25 and a one year high of $1,499.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,327.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,213.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $35,962,493 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

