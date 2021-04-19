AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Schf GPE LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,934,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,459,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,087,000 after acquiring an additional 381,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 406,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,198,000 after acquiring an additional 307,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

