AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to Outperform at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVB. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.36. 492,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,859. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $195.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 300,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

