Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) was upgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of AVACF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

